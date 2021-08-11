Todt confirms Michael Schumacher's ski accident survival had 'consequences'

Aug.11 - Michael Schumacher "survived" but suffered "consequences" as a result of his 2013 skiing accident, FIA president Jean Todt has confirmed.

It is widely believed - but has never been publicly confirmed - that the seven time world champion is permanently brain damaged as a result of the incident of almost eight years ago.

"I've spent a lot of time with Corinna since Michael had his serious skiing accident," Todt, who was Schumacher's team boss at Ferrari, told Bild newspaper.

"She is a great woman and leads the family," he added, referring again to 52-year-old Schumacher's wife.

"She didn't expect that. It happened suddenly and she had no choice."

Todt, 75, has remained one of the very few people who is close to the Schumacher family, and therefore has knowledge of the German's precise health condition.

He continued: "Thanks to the work of his doctors and the cooperation of Corinna, who wanted Michael to survive, he did survive - but with consequences.

"At the moment he fights the consequences. We hope that things will slowly but surely improve," Todt added.

In the meantime, Todt says he still visits the family regularly and fully supports the Formula 1 career of Michael's son Mick, who races for Haas.

"Mick is one of those people who always has a special place in my heart and that of my wife Michelle," said the Frenchman.

