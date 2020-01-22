Surgeon says Schumacher 'very different' today

Secret photos of F1 legend Michael Schumacher were offered to publications for $1.3 million, according to Britain's Mirror newspaper.

Last December marked six years since the seven time world champion fell whilst skiing with his son Mick in the French alps.

His condition in the wake of serious brain injuries is largely unknown, but neurosurgeon Nicola Acciari says the 51-year-old would look very different.

"We must imagine a person very different from the one we remember on the track, with a very altered and deteriorated organic, muscular and skeletal structure," he told Contro Copertina.





The Mirror claims that someone secretly took photos of Schumacher in bed at his home in Switzerland, and offered them up for $1.3 million.

The German's wife Corinna informed the police, and family lawyers claim the photos are a breach of the former Ferrari driver's "personal range of life".

