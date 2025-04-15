Stewart Family Surprised with Michael Schumacher's Autograph on F1 Helmet

Apr.15 - The Stewart family was surprised when they unzipped the bag to see Michael Schumacher's initials on F1 legend Sir Jackie Stewart's iconic helmet.

It emerged over the Bahrain GP weekend that, with the guiding hand of the seven time world champion's wife Corinna, Schumacher managed to scrawl an 'MS' on the helmet along with every other living F1 title winner.

The helmet was sent to the 56-year-old German's location via DHL, Bild newspaper reveals.

"The (dementia) charity organisation was initially unsure whether it would be disrespectful to inquire with the Schumachers," the publication added. "But the contact was made."

Corinna obliged, but Paul Stewart, who once ran the Stewart F1 team alongside his famous father Jackie, admits he was sceptical.

"Our family has known the Schumacher family for a long time," Paul said.

"We weren't sure we would get the autograph until we saw it on the helmet. It was a wonderful thing - a once-in-a-lifetime experience."

