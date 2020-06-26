Spa not going back on 'ghost race' plan as coronavirus eases

Jun.26 - Spa-Francorchamps will not alter its plans to host the Belgian GP this year without spectators.

Dutch regional newspaper 'Het Belang van Limburg" reports that although mass events were forbidden in Belgium at the time promoter Spa Grand Prix did the 'ghost race' deal with Liberty Media, things have now changed.

The suggestion now is that, with the coronavirus crisis easing, spectators may be able to attend with social distancing.

However, promoter Vanessa Maes says Spa Grand Prix will not go back on its original plan.





"All of our negotiations with Formula One Management were based on the fact that no mass events were allowed to take place until August 31," she said.

"We have managed to find a solution that will not cost the Walloon region and we want to keep it."

