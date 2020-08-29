Schumacher set for Alfa Romeo test

Aug.29 - Mick Schumacher looks set to get a test at the wheel of Alfa Romeo's 2020 car later this year.

Earlier, the career momentum of Michael Schumacher's son had appeared to dwindle - but Frederic Vasseur says the young German is in fact performing well in Formula 2 so far this year.

"I think the level in F2 is very high this season," said the Alfa Romeo boss.

"There are always at least 5-6 drivers who can win the race so I think it's one of the best championships ever."





As for Schumacher, who is the leading member of Ferrari's driver academy, Vasseur says the 21-year-old "is having a great year".

"I believe he will have the opportunity to test a Formula 1 car before the end of this season," he told Sky Deutschland.

"We will see, as there are still six races in his championship and he is in contention for the title."

Other paddock rumours suggest Ferrari's other academy drivers - Robert Shwartzman and Callum Ilott - may also be in the frame for Alfa Romeo or Haas seats for 2021.

Gunther Steiner said he will consult soon with Haas team owner Gene Haas about the drivers for 2021.

"For the moment, everything is on the table, from keeping the drivers we have to hiring two rookies," he said at Spa.

Check out more items on this website about: