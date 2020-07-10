Schumacher hoping for Friday outings in 2020

Jul.10 - Mick Schumacher is hoping to be able to drive a Formula 1 car again in 2020.

Last year, the son of F1 legend Michael Schumacher got to test both Ferrari and Alfa Romeo's up-to-date cars.

But any similar plans for 2020 were scuppered by the coronavirus situation.

"Because corona has shortened the year, there are fewer options for driving on Fridays," the Formula 2 driver told Sky Deutschland.





"The only options would be Mexico, Brazil and the USA at the end of the year, if they race there, but all of that is not yet lear or confirmed," Schumacher added.

"We need to wait and see what the future holds, but of course it would be a good thing if we could do a few laps."

The 21-year-old German admitted that the end-of-year rookie test in Abu Dhabi may be another opportunity.

"It looks like it, but unfortunately I cannot confirm because it is not official," he said. "We still don't know what the end of the year will look like."

