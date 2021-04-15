Plans for F1 GP in Miami still on track for next season

Apr.15 - Plans for a second American race on the annual Formula 1 calendar are back on track.

La Gazzetta dello Sport last week reported that Miami is once again pushing for a race at Hard Rock Stadium, with the support of "the mayor of Miami Gardens, the Miami Dolphins and Formula 1".

"On Wednesday the final vote to host a world championship race from 2022 on a new track near the Hard Rock Stadium" would take place, correspondent Lorenzo Pastuglia added last week.

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali admitted recently: "It is no secret that the negotiations with Miami are very advanced. It is certainly our goal to have a second race in the United States."

Local media report that the vote was indeed held at the Miami Gardens City Council on Wednesday, including a $5 million pledge from the race promoter to benefit local residents and businesses.

Earlier, a group of residents had filed a civil rights lawsuit against the F1 plans.

Therefore, the new plans promise that the proposed layout will stay away from certain streets, while 'noise mitigation barriers' will be erected.

Miami broadcaster WSVN said the city commissioners on Wednesday "voted in favour" of the new resolution "to bring Formula 1 racing to Hard Rock Stadium".

However, some local residents are still unhappy.

"Our city council has flip-flopped on us, and it makes us very angry," one said at city hall. "The money that it brings to them, it doesn't bring to us. We still have the same issues."

Check out more items on this website about: