Official FIA Post-Race Statement 2021 Belgian Grand Prix

Following the significant weather disruption to the 2021 FIA Formula 1 Belgian grand prix, the FIA and Formula 1 are disappointed for all the fans at the track and at home that today’s race could not go to full distance, but the safety of the drivers, marshals and spectators must always be the priority.

The Decision of the Stewards to extend the window in which the race could take place gave every possible opportunity to maximise the day's running, but the weather conditions unfortunately did not improve sufficiently to complete more laps.

