Norris gets grid penalty as McLaren team replaces gearbox after crash

Aug.29 - Lando Norris' heavy crash at Raidillon during qualifying yesterday now has even more consequences for the young British driver.

Norris who was very quick around the wet Spa-Francorchamps circuit during qualifying yesterday. He even was on his way to score his first ever pole position, before he crashed hard and was brought to hospital to do several health checks and an X-ray of his right elbow.

The McLaren driver was released in the evening from hospital to go and got the green light to race today. McLaren decided after assessing the damage to Norris' car to replace the gearbox, which will be resulting in a five-place start grid penalty.

The penalty means that Norris will start the race from P15 after he qualified as 10th.

