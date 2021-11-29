Next year's Dutch F1 GP tickets already sold out

Nov.29 - The 2022 Dutch F1 GP is already sold out.

The first modern Formula 1 race at the Zandvoort circuit this year was a roaring success, off the back of local hero Max Verstappen's popularity and title challenge.

And De Telegraaf newspaper now reports that well over 400,000 people have already put their names in the hat to be allocated tickets for the follow-up event in September next year.

The lucky ones will be informed in early December.

"I think Zandvoort has already become one of the most attractive grands prix on the calendar, and demand is very high for 2022," confirmed race boss Jan Lammers.

Please share this on social media:

Check out more items on this website about: