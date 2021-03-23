Monza eyeing spectators for upcoming Italian GP
Mar.23 - Monza circuit boss Alessandra Zinno is hoping to welcome spectators to the Italian GP in September.
"We are working on two fronts - ordinary or limited accessibility," she told La Gazzetta dello Sport.
"We are thinking for example of a health passport for those who buy a ticket with a negative swab in the last 24 or 48 hours," Zinno added.
"To date there is no legislation - we remain open to any solution."
The race is scheduled for 12 September.
