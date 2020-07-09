Mick Schumacher F1 dream has 'no plan B'

Jul.9 - Mick Schumacher says he has "no plan B" in the event that his Formula 1 dream fades.

The burgeoning career of Michael Schumacher's son has been on the rise for the past several years, but he is now facing a crucial second season in Formula 2.

When asked by Playboy about what would happen if his Formula 1 aspirations fade, the 21-year-old said: "There is no plan B, and there never was.

"If you have a plan B, you aren't really pursuing your plan A," the German added.





Schumacher drove several F1 cars in the past couple of seasons, including the up-to-date Ferrari and Alfa Romeos as part of Ferrari's junior program.

But those opportunities appear to have dried up for now.

"Of course it would be great if I could do a few more laps," he said when asked about whether a Friday outing might be on the cards for 2021.

"But now there are far fewer options to drive on a Friday," Schumacher added, referring to the corona crisis.

Nonetheless, his Formula 1 dream remains alive for now.

"I remember I was 11 years old, sitting with my father in a racing truck at the kart track in Kerpen," Mick recalled. "He looked me in the eye and asked me: 'Are you serious about this'.

"I told him that nothing is more important than getting to Formula 1."

↓

Check out more items on this website about: