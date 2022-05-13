Mercedes says to be committed to F1 despite current struggle
May 13 - Mercedes' 2022 struggles are not so woeful that the German carmaker's CEO is considering pulling out of Formula 1.
Toto Wolff says being in "no man's land" behind Red Bull and Mercedes is so painful at present that it's "boring", as the team boss looks towards upgrades and a comparison with the launch-specification car in Barcelona.
Daimler and Mercedes CEO Ola Kallenius, however, says the marque is committed to Formula 1 - even for the transition to even greener engine regulations from 2026.
"We have decided to go down this path of decarbonisation," he said. "It is the only decision we can make, and the same goes for Formula 1.
"The next engine regulations will give much more importance to the electric part, and there is a clear commitment to make Formula 1 CO2-neutral," Kallenius added.
"Battery technology is not yet perfected. But going CO2-free and putting more emphasis on electrification ensures Formula 1 remains very relevant and that we will remain."
Kallenius admits to also being a fan of the direction Formula 1 has headed in since the Liberty Media takeover - including the controversial dramatic Netflix series Drive to Survive.
"Drive to Survive has changed the game," he insisted, "so we are happy to be part of this show and to be one of the strengths of Formula 1, leveraging it for both our technology development and marketing.
"As far as we are concerned, F1 has a bright future ahead of it."
Zzzzzzzz
Sounds like we are headed to Fe on steroids.
All the Billions Merc spend on marketing , and hes championing D 2 S as a game changer? for them , And ffs what else was he gonna say when asked.!
Last yr wiped Toto out combined with the new car development. Now he has to get rid of an aggressive car designer who wo’nt admit that he’s designed a turd and Toto hasn’t got the fight left in him to do the job so he’s making excuses ( we know it’s in there somewhere ). Add to this they need to let the other teams win, it’s in their own interests. However Lewis to coin a phrase is a lean, mean, fighting machine. As stated in these columns he has only ever known winning, his track craft has been honed over almost the whole of his life and rarely a word leaves his mouth without a reason.
So
For next year, SV to pastures new, probably USA, FA to Aston, LH to Alpine, he is the only a grade driver both potentially available and capable of winning a world championship.
A grade drivers
LH at Renault
MV at RB
CL at F
GR at M
Those are the only big money manufacturers and next year will be Renaults turn.
Remember this ain't sport no more it’s big big business and one team winning eight times in a row won’t be tolerated and makes it look to easy.
It is easy to win championships when you drive a car that cannot be matched
Tony Brooks won six championships in mix matched cars with no assistance from electronics and pit walls
A true F1 balls out driver
Agreed, but those days are long gone