Mercedes reserve driver says Verstappen can take on Hamilton

Mar.4 - Max Verstappen has the potential to take on Lewis Hamilton at the very top of Formula 1.

That is the view of Nyck de Vries, a Dutchman who drives for Mercedes' works Formula E team. The 26-year-old has also been made a reserve driver for the title-winning F1 team for 2021.

"I am concentrating on my job in Formula E but I'm very happy and grateful for that," de Vries is quoted by the Dutch website racingnews365.

However, the Dutchman thinks Mercedes' Hamilton might be seriously challenged by the potential of his countryman Verstappen in 2021 and beyond.

"In our sport, but especially in Formula 1, the equipment you have is of course a big factor," de Vries said.

"I'm sure that whatever Lewis can do, Max can do too. Only Lewis is in that position though right now and he shows it every time.

"But who is better, Messi or Ronaldo? We will never be able to answer that," he added.

