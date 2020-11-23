Massa: Alonso may not succeed in F1 comeback

Nov.23 - Fernando Alonso's return to Formula 1 could be as unsuccessful as that of his former championship rival and F1 legend Michael Schumacher.

That is the warning of former F1 driver Felipe Massa, who is uniquely positioned to comment given that he served as both Schumacher and Alonso's teammate at Ferrari.

"Fernando is a phenomenon with a talent that is rarely seen among drivers," the 39-year-old Brazilian told AS newspaper.

"However, it must be remembered that he is coming to a team that is not in the top positions and he has been out of F1 for two years. We can't hide that it could have a negative effect, as happened to Michael.

"He (Schumacher) was out for three years and did not return to his earlier level. Age is a factor - Fernando will be 40 years old and will be fighting 20-25 year olds," Massa continued.

"Age is a problem, but it must also be recognised that Alonso is such a talent and can do well. Certainly for F1 it is positive that he comes back," he said.

Check out more items on this website about: