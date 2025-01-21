Magnussen Did Not Chase New F1 Contract for 2025

Jan.21 - Kevin Magnussen insists he is perfectly happy to once again farewell his Formula 1 career.

The last time he lost his race seat, at the end of 2020, the Dane says he had found racing at the back of the grid increasingly "boring". He spent the following season focusing on endurance racing and dipping his toes into Indycar.

And now, again without a seat in Formula 1, the 32-year-old is happy to be taking a likely step up the competitive order after signing for BMW. He will take on Daytona this weekend, Le Mans later this year, and the full WEC championship.

Magnussen told sportscar365.com that his goal is to "try and win some big races".

"I've kind of been preparing a little bit for even some years," he added. "I knew I wasn't super keen on continuing in Formula 1. I wasn't really actively looking for another contract in Formula 1.

"So I'd already shifted my focus to other things. And I knew sports cars was where I want to be. I think it's very exciting how competitive it is right now with all these manufacturers who joined.

"Everyone keeps saying it's the golden era of sports car racing and I really wanted to be a part of that."

Magnussen reveals that he sees his move to sports cars as "permanent".

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: