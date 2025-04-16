Leclerc's Uncertainty: What's Next for Struggling Ferrari?

Apr.16 - Charles Leclerc says he has "no idea" when Ferrari may be able to take on McLaren for regular grand prix wins.

The iconic Italian team headed into 2025 amid intense hype surrounding Lewis Hamilton's arrival and clear championship objectives. "How do I feel as a fan?" former Ferrari president Luca di Montezemolo said in Bahrain last weekend.

"Sad. And I'm also angry because I had hoped that this year we would see a truly competitive car from the start."

Montezemolo has long argued that Ferrari's problems start at the very top. "This team is sometimes lacking a leader, and I miss the passion at Ferrari for which it was once famous. I see a team without a soul."

Hamilton, 40, was particularly despondent after qualifying in Bahrain, where the gap to Leclerc probably demonstrated that his recent problems at Mercedes - lack of qualifying pace - had carried over to his new red car.

He was happier after the race, where he finished P5 behind Leclerc.

"I went back to the hotel, sorted things out and talked things over with myself," Hamilton explained. "It's a very different car, but my qualifying this year is even worse than last year. I'll keep trying. I'll get there.

"At least I understand how this car wants to be driven now. I've driven a certain style for so long, and now I'm sitting in a car that needs to be driven completely differently.

"I'm also running Brembo brakes where I previously had Carbone Industrie. It's a completely different approach. But I was so far from Charles in terms of setup and now I'm slowly getting closer to him."

Montezemolo believes that Ferrari is Hamilton's "last chance" to win an eighth title. "He came to Ferrari to win in red and end his career with a crowning title, but we see that adapting to a new way of working isn't easy.

"His biggest problem right now is that he doesn't have a car with which he can become world champion."

Leclerc feels much more comfortable in the 2025 Ferrari, explaining that the biggest problem is that it "simply needs more downforce overall".

"I think we're getting the most out of the car in terms of balance at the moment - there's no room for more," he explained. "I need more grip to corner faster.

"In qualifying, I feel like we can mask some disadvantages, but in the race, that's not possible. If you don't have enough grip, you slide more and the tyres degrade more. It's a snowball effect."

Ferrari fast-forwarded the introduction of a new floor in Bahrain, but when asked when the next steps forward will be reflected on the stopwatch, Leclerc answered: "I don't know.

"It's all taking a little longer than I'd like. I'm sure we'll find our way back to the front, but when that will happen? I have no idea."

As for Hamilton, team boss Frederic Vasseur says he understands the struggle and the clear despondency seen in Bahrain.

"You can't replace twelve years of collaboration in two weeks or two races," said the Frenchman. "It's crucial that Lewis also brings the right attitude, which he does. He says 'I have to improve and adapt to the car'.

"We will tune the car to suit Lewis, but he also has to take a step," Vasseur added.

