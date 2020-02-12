Kubica race seat to be confirmed on Thursday

12 Feb 2020 by
Kubica race seat to be confirmed on Thursday

Robert Kubica's DTM race seat looks set to be announced on Thursday.

The well-connected Polish source Powrot Roberta claims that despite BMW's works DTM concern having overlooked the former Williams driver, Kubica will instead race a BMW-prepared private car in the German touring car series.

35-year-old Kubica, who will also be Alfa Romeo's reserve driver in Formula 1 this year, will be backed in both F1 and DTM by PKN Orlen.

The source said the DTM announcement will be made on Thursday at a press conference attended by the Polish oil company's president Daniel Obajtek.


Check out more about:

What is your F1 fan opinion?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please follow our commenting guidelines.