Horner: More tyres key to qualifying format change

Horner: More tyres key to qualifying format change
Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner looks on from the pitwall during practice for the F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain at Bahrain International Circuit on March 29, 2019 in Bahrain, Bahrain.

Written by Melanie van de Brug

Christian Horner has warned F1 to think carefully before changing the qualifying format.

In recent days, rumours have suggested Liberty Media wants to tweak the current format for 2020.

The key change is the addition of a 'Q4' segment.

"We're open to ideas," said Red Bull team boss Horner, "but everything needs to be thought through carefully. We don't want change for the sake of change."

Horner said one problem with the idea of four qualifying segments is that the allocation of Pirelli tyres may need to be expanded.

"The last thing we want is a situation where the cars aren't on the track in the final session because we don't have the tyres," he said.

"At first glance, we don't have enough tyres for a qualifying format like that. I think we need to look at it more deeply by using simulation," added Horner.

Share this on social media:

Play Fantasy Formula 1 2019. At least 6,000 Euros in prizes to win!

What is your F1 fan opinion?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Previous Post
Next Post
See more:
See more info about:

Last 30 articles:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Get Big Discounts on F1 events

Get Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com
Current Early Booking Discounts are:
Monaco		Special Offers
Austria		90% Sold Out
Hungary		90% Sold Out
Belgium		5% Discount until May 31
Italy		7% Discount until May 31
Singapore		15% Discount until May 8
Russia		Special Offers
Mexico		Available
Brazil		Available
Abu Dhabi		30% Discount
Check out all events in our F1 Tickets store »

Win 2 Grand Prix Tickets 🏆

Join our Free Formula 1 Poule, predict race classifications against other F1 fans & win great prices!

Join FREE F1 Poule

Most Recent F1 Fan Comment

Read more F1 Comments »

Latest Video Update

See all F1 Videos »
See all F1 Pictures »

Last Classification

See all F1 Results »

Newest Sound or Podcast

Listen to all F1 Sounds & Podcasts »

Vote in our Formula 1 Poll!

How was the 2019 Bahrain F1 GP?
Results