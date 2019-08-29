Hockenheim says German GP demise 'no surprise'

Sergio Pérez, Racing Point RP19, Hockenheimring 2019 German F1 GP

Written by Melanie van de Brug

The demise of the German GP appears complete.

The day after a leaked provisional F1 calendar for 2020 started doing the rounds, Hockenheim circuit management said they were not surprised to be omitted.

Liberty Media recently received the teams' agreement to add an unprecedented 22nd race to next year's calendar, which gave the green light to Barcelona.

But with Vietnam and Zandvoort to debut in 2020, the traditional Hockenheimring located in the Rhine Valley has been left without a deal.


"The current status is that nothing is decided finally," said Hockenheim spokesperson Jorn Teske.

"But if that (Hockenheim's absence) is the case, it would not surprise us," he is quoted by Der Spiegel.

2 F1 Fan comments on "Hockenheim says German GP demise 'no surprise'

  2. Pam

    Pity about the absence of a German F1 in 2020. Toto / Merc sponsored this year's and it all went wrong for them in the end. However, Germany is such a major car manufacturing country that it is a real tragedy that it's off Liberties list. Perhaps it will return in 2021!

    1+
    Reply

