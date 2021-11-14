Hamilton fined €5k for undoing his seat belts on in-lap

Nov.14 - Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton is fined €5,000 with an additional €20,000 which is suspended through the end of 2022. The reason for the fine is that the Stewards heard from the team representative and reviewed video evidence that the driver of car 44, Lewis Hamilton, undid his seat belts on the in-lap at the end of the race.

The FIA said, "while the Stewards are sympathetic to the desire to celebrate, it is fundamentally unsafe to undo the seatbelts while the car is in motion. Slow speeds in these cars are very fast for an unrestrained occupant. Further, Formula 1 drivers set the example for junior categories. It is critical that junior category drivers learn the importance of using all the safety devices of the car at all times."

The suspension of the penalty is subject to compliance with Appendix L, Ch. III of theISC during the period specified.

Competitors are reminded that they have the right to appeal certain decisions of the Stewards, in accordance with Article 15 of the FIA International Sporting Code and Chapter 4 of the FIA Judicial and Disciplinary Rules, within the applicable time limits

Please share this on social media:

Check out more items on this website about: