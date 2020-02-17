Hamilton expects top drivers to stay put in 2021

Lewis Hamilton has hit back at what he sees as "a sign of weakness" in his likely title challenger in 2020.

While always noting the six-time world champion's talent and achievements, Red Bull-Honda driver Max Verstappen has often pointed out that a big part of Hamilton's recent dominance has been his Mercedes car.

Most recently, Verstappen said Hamilton is "not God".

"I find it funny," Hamilton hit back as Mercedes' 2020 car was unveiled and debuted.





"I have always been known to do my talking on the track, so I tend to see that (criticism) as a sign of weakness."

Verstappen's boss Dr Helmut Marko, however, said of 2020: "The Hamilton-Verstappen duel is coming.

"I think our car is faster than the Ferrari, but you never know with them. They will undoubtedly be fast, but hopefully they stumble over internal problems," he told Sky Deutschland.

But while the Hamilton-Verstappen is shaping up for 2020, there are rumours this year could be Hamilton's last at Mercedes.

However, Hamilton hinted that he definitely wants to extend his contract.

"It is a real privilege to be wanted by such a great team. Hopefully I can continue to help to contribute to the team's success," he said.

"I think the most likely thing is that there will be no significant changes in the top teams in 2021. I don't know the contracts, and I don't know what Sebastian Vettel will do, but I think everything will be as it is now."

Check out more about: