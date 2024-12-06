Flörsch Slams Hamilton's Comments as F1 Diversity Debate Escalates

Dec.6 - Sophia Florsch, a female open wheeler driver, has hit out at seven time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

Recently, the 24-year-old German, who competes against male competitors in the FIA Formula 3 series, hit out at Formula 1 for "pinkwashing" via the all-female F1 Academy series.

She slammed the fact that the inaugural F1 Academy series champion, Marta Garcia, was wrapping up her open wheeler career after running out of funding.

"It looks like they used you (in) 2023 for short term marketing with female drivers," Florsch said.

Just over a week ago, F1 announced that it - along with the FIA and all ten teams - had signed a formal 'Diversity and Inclusion charter', with the explicit involvement of Hamilton's charity Mission 44.

And now, when asked to name his dream F1 team driver lineup, 39-year-old Hamilton said he would pick Mercedes junior Kenzo Craigie, a black British kart driver, and Doriane Pin, another Mercedes junior and top F1 Academy star.

"If I was to make a team, maybe one day I will, it will be diverse from the beginning," Hamilton said.

Florsch replied to Hamilton on X: "Put your money where your mouth is!"

Red Bull Racing mechanic Calum Nicholas hit back at Florsch.

"Lewis has poured more money and time into championing underrepresented groups than anyone in the history of our sport," he said. "The Hamilton Commission was a game-changer and without it, we likely wouldn't have many of the programs working to break down the barriers to entry into racing.

"Why would you want to antagonise people that are already on your side?"

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: