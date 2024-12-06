Magnussen Balances BMW Role While Staying Linked to Formula 1

Dec.6 - Kevin Magnussen's new contract with BMW enables him to keep working in Formula 1 with Haas.

Led by Ayao Komatsu, the small American team did not renew the 32-year-old's race contract for 2025. On Thursday, BMW announced that the Dane will be a works prototype sports car driver next year, although "details about his future racing schedule will be announced at a later date".

Magnussen admits he also considered Indycar.

"I talked to some teams, because Indycar is so cool. But having to move my family to the States is just not practical," he told reporters in Abu Dhabi.

His new BMW arrangement allows him to be flexible, participating in certain but not all races - whilst staying involved in Formula 1.

"We decided not to extend his contract as a racing driver," Haas boss Komatsu explained, "but he has still made a significant contribution to us.

"On his good days he is very, very stable, very fast and clearly talented. So we are going to continue with him in some role next year, but it is not clearly defined yet," the Japanese told Ekstra Bladet newspaper.

"He ensured with the BMW contract that he can still work for us. We are looking for ways to use Kevin's experience.

"It's a good thing that we can talk openly about this kind of thing. Kev has put on the table what he is looking for and we have done the same. I can't say concretely what he will do, but roughly speaking we agree.

"So we talked and we understood before he signed the (BMW) contract."

Magnussen clarified that he will not be a full-time reserve driver.

"I'm still talking to Ayao about doing something with the team next year," he said. "But I won't be going to many races - if any at all. I'll be busy with BMW and other things.

"I've talked to Ayao about it, and we agree that he can always call. He has my number. But I don't want to be a reserve in the way where I sit out at every race and wait for someone to break their leg," Magnussen smiled.

"I don't want to do that, and I don't have to. I'm looking forward to racing, I've always had a passion for other types of motorsport, and my deal with BMW gives me the opportunity to try to win some of the classic long-distance races."

He says he's not distraught that his F1 race career appears to be over.

"Of course Formula 1 was my main dream, my main ambition - I got there, I've been here for 10 years and it's now a good time to go out," said the Dane. "I'm still young, 32, there's still time to go and win some other races."

Like many experienced F1 drivers, he admits to having struggled with the new-from-2022 generation of 'ground effect' F1 cars.

"In 2022 I didn't really notice because I looked good compared to my teammate," said Magnussen. "But Nico (Hulkenberg) opened my eyes. He showed me what was possible with these cars."

