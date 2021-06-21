FIA COVID-19 Testing Statement after French GP

The FIA and Formula 1 can today confirm that at the 2021 FIA Formula 1 French grand prix, between Monday 14th June and Sunday 20th June, 4,994 tests for COVID-19 were performed on drivers, teams and personnel.

Of these, 2 people tested positive. The FIA and Formula 1 are providing this aggregated information from each Grand Prix for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency.

Check out more items on this website about: