FIA COVID-19 Testing Statement after French GP
The FIA and Formula 1 can today confirm that at the 2021 FIA Formula 1 French grand prix, between Monday 14th June and Sunday 20th June, 4,994 tests for COVID-19 were performed on drivers, teams and personnel.
Of these, 2 people tested positive. The FIA and Formula 1 are providing this aggregated information from each Grand Prix for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency.
why were the fans not wearing face masks on sunday.
Christine, must be the difference between French reg's and F1 bubble protocol. I did notice that the drivers were maskless during post race interviews. Hopefully, it will all be behind us soon. We need to see RIC's big grin.