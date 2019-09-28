Family: Correa chose against foot amputation

Formula 2 driver Juan Manuel Correa has chosen not to have his right lower leg amputated, his family have revealed.

The 20-year-old Ecuadorian-American was the driver who struck the rival car of fatally-injured Anthoine Hubert recently at Spa.

He is no longer in an artificial coma to recover from lung injuries, but Correa is now facing a ten-hour operation to save his badly damaged legs.

"His lungs have recovered much faster than anticipated," Correa's family revealed. But they say his leg injuries are "severe".





"Sunday's surgery will be crucial in determining Juan Manuel's future."

The medical update explained that doctors will assess the "actual level of damage" to Correa's "tibia, ankle, and foot".

"They will save what can be saved and remove what needs to be removed in order to rebuild his right lower leg to the best possible condition.

"Doctors gave Juan Manuel the option of right foot reconstructive amputation. He has chosen not to have the amputation and to proceed with the surgery, understanding all the challenges involved," the statement added.

