F1's Safety Car Driver: The Persistent Guardian of the Track

Mar.11 - Formula 1's long-serving safety car driver is not done yet.

Bernd Maylander, a German former racing driver, has been the full-time occupant of the safety car's driver seat since 2000.

And now, as he returns to Melbourne for yet another time, he recalls how he felt a quarter of a century ago.

"I was full of pride to be on the grid and suddenly in a driver's briefing with all the superstars like Michael Schumacher, Mika Hakkinen and David Coulthard," the 53-year-old told DPA news agency.

"I introduced myself quite normally - 'I'm the guy up the front who's holding you back," Maylander laughed.

He says he enjoys the role immensely, even if he admits that his favourite races "are the ones without a safety car".

"Fortunately, I'm not paid by the lap, otherwise I would have made a big loss last year because I didn't even have to get out there for nine Formula 1 races," Maylander continued.

"Of course it's fun to drive, but when nothing happens on the track, that's the greatest satisfaction."

Maylander is married with children, but he insists he is still also devoted to Formula 1 for the time being.

"Standing still has never been an option for me," he said.

So how long will he continue to lead grands prix without ever reaching the finish line first? "I've already thought about this question in all sorts of different ways," Maylander answered.

"I still have a contract for 2025 and 2026 and I know that I could continue after that."

