Different Bet Types in Formula 1 Betting

Many believe that Formula 1 is one of the greatest motorsports of all time, and that is absolutely thrilling to watch and bet on. This is not a surprise since the races are always held in exotic and marvelous destinations and there is a lot to track among the drivers and the competition is always high. So, if you ever want to start betting on F1, there are some things you need to know first, and that includes the different bet types.

Predominantly, there are three different bet types when it comes to F1 betting. They differ based on whether you want to bet on some long-term results, participate in driver matchups betting, or you want outright betting. There is a lot to track, but if you are a big fan and follow every race, then this F1 betting guide will only help you make some money.

Long-Term Betting

When it comes to long-term F1 betting, you are actually placing your bet on a team that might win the season. These are done on season-length markets, and you are simply predicting and betting on a team or a driver that will win the most points in a season. Also, there can be some big swings in odds each season, and that can affect your bets. For example, your team might win 8 out of 12 of their first Grand Prix races, which makes great odds that they might win the Constructors’ Championship and become favorites. However, a rival team could possibly advance as the season continues which can change the odds of both teams.

Outright Betting on F1

This type of F1 betting is similar to those in other sports. Here, you simply bet on the winner of any Grand Prix race. This is also one of the simplest ways to bet on F1 and you are provided with a variety of odds for the drivers that will participate in that race. What is more, this type of F1 betting is probably the best one for new players or if you are new to betting on any sport.





If you wish to place your outright bet, you simply need to find the best online betting site for you, see what they are offering, and then input the amount of money you wish to wager. And just like any other bet, once your driver wins the race, you win the bet.

Driver Matchups

This type of betting is probably the most fun and most flexible type for F1 races. However, these are often rare and your options will be limited when found in brick and mortar settings, but online you have a wide variety of options to choose for your bets. In these types of bets you choose between two drivers for whom you think will finish faster in a selected race. How do you win? Well, as long as the driver you picked finishes before the other driver from the matchup, you win and get the money!

What is great about driver matchup bets is that nothing else in the race matters. It doesn’t matter if your driver wins the race or even if the two drivers from the match even finish the race. The only thing that matters is your driver beating the other one.

Formula 1 races are always exciting. There are so many things that can affect the outcome of the race and who is going to win the season. And that is exactly why F1 betting is equally as exciting. All you have to do is do a little research, pick your online betting site, look at the odds and choose the type of bets you’d like to place and voila!

