Sirotkin eyes return to Williams

Sergey Sirotkin is hoping to return to Formula 1.

The Russian raced for Williams in 2018 before serving as McLaren and Renault's reserve driver last year.

This year, though, his mission is to put together a 2021 race deal.

"I am more concerned than anyone on the question of a return," said the 24-year-old, who is backed by the SMP Racing program.





"There are chances and we are fighting."

The main target, he admits, is Williams. It is being rumoured that George Russell is on pole position to replace Valtteri Bottas at Mercedes for 2021.

"I want to return," Sirotkin said. "No matter what they say about the speed of the cars, we are talking about Formula 1 and the fastest cars in history.

"I still have a very good relationship with Williams and I do not hide that I would like to come back."

Check out more about: