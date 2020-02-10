Correa says FIA crash findings 'surprising'

Juan Manuel Correa, who almost died in Anthoine Hubert's fatal Formula 2 crash at Spa last year, has hit out at the FIA for the second time in three weeks.

At the end of January, the 20-year-old Ecuadorian-American, who is still nursing a serious leg injury from the horror September crash, said just days after the incident "there was no FIA or anyone who looked after me".

Now, Correa has hit out once again, this time after the FIA released the findings of an investigation into the crash.

In a statement, the FIA said there was "no single specific cause" of the sequence of "complex" events, adding that there is "no evidence that any driver failed to react appropriately to the circumstances on track".





But Correa says he would like to know more.

"(The FIA) spent more than five months conducting this investigation, but for me, the summary raises more questions than it provides answers," he said on social media.

"In addition, I find it surprising that the full and complete accident report has not been made available to me, so that I might have a clearer understanding of the conclusions reached by the fia," Correa added.

"I will continue to work with my legal team to obtain a copy of the full accident report. I hope to be in a position to comment further once the report has been made available and when I have a clearer insight into the conclusions reached by the FIA and the safety improvements it intends to bring about."

