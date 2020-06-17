Brawn: No plans yet for races with spectators

Jun.17 - Ross Brawn says Formula 1 will only "very slowly" push to reintroduce spectators in the wake of the corona crisis.

The sport has confirmed only eight 'ghost races' at six European venues for 2020 so far, but there are plans for around 15-16 by the end of the year.

Some of those European venues, however, have been hinting that their races may ultimately be held with spectators.

"We are not rushing," F1 sporting boss Brawn is quoted by La Derniere Heure.





"Some European organisers are being a little optimistic, as we are not yet making plans for fans. The really important thing is that we can run our races in a safe environment," he added.

"We travel around the world and we simply cannot afford to have problems that would prevent us from travelling to other countries. We will consciously take this very slowly.

"We don't want to take a step like that and have to walk it back again," said Brawn.

He said it is more likely that some of the overseas races will have fans, but warned: "That's not at all guaranteed.

"The fact that we can race behind closed doors is crucial for starting our season. The situation with the virus is very different around the world, so when it became clear that we could do it without spectators, that gave us a lot more options.

"Obviously it's not ideal for any sport, but it is better to have races without fans than to have no racing at all," said Brawn.

