Berger: DTM to consider GT3 regulations

Jul.22 - Germany's embattled DTM series may need to adopt GT3 regulations in order to survive.

That is the admission of F1 legend Gerhard Berger, who is now boss of the German touring car series that will be down to just a single manufacturer in 2021 after Audi's withdrawal.

There are even rumours that BMW - the last manufacturer in DTM - could pull out.

"If no German manufacturer is ready to support this series, things will get tight," Berger told Servus TV. "With this corona situation we have a lot of headwind."





One solution, he admits, is the adoption of GT3 regulations.

"If we as ITR want to continue it, we have to do GT3," said Berger. "It's the only technical regulation that involves a lot of manufacturers. Going to GT3 is obvious."

