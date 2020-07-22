F1's Michael Masi to inspect Imola circuit

Jul.22 - Imola's chances of adding a third Italian venue to the 2020 F1 calendar will take a big step forward on Wednesday.

Recently, the former San Marino GP venue upgraded its FIA homologation status to Formula 1-ready Grade 1.

Imola boss Uberto Selvatico Estense said earlier in July: "We are delighted that the news about Mugello is now official.

"I see it as further increasing the Autodromo's chances of hosting a grand prix at the end of the season," he added.





La Gazzetta dello Sport now reveals that F1 race director Michael Masi is due at Imola's Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari on Wednesday for a circuit inspection.

