Barcelona wants new contract through 2024

Barcelona is still hoping to remain on the F1 calendar beyond 2020.

On the face of it, the Spanish circuit is firmly established in the sport, having hosted its first F1 race in 1991 and now serving as the exclusive winter test venue.

But the 2020 race contract was actually a one-off, agreed at the eleventh hour. The Circuit de Catalunya is now putting itself forward for a 2020 coronavirus-era 'ghost race'.

"We have presented our credentials so that they can consider how appropriate it is to organise a race on our circuit," said circuit boss Joan Fontsere.





"First, we have been an organiser of grands prix for 30 years. Second, logistically, with our connections with Europe, thirdly our climate and the city of Barcelona," he is quoted by Diario Sport.

And if Barcelona does get the green light for a 'ghost race', Fontsere is hoping that leads onto successful negotiations for a new contract for 2021 and beyond.

"We have a vision for the future," he said.

"If we now have to stand shoulder to shoulder then we will, but always thinking towards 2021, '23, 23, 24 and a medium-term agreement with Liberty Media."

