2020 Dutch F1 GP tickets sold out

An injunction is being sought against construction works at Zandvoort, the venue for the returning Dutch GP for 2020.

RTL reports that an environmental group is seeking the injunction, with documents having been submitted to a court in Haarlem.

Despite the potential setback, the Dutch GP looks set to be a massive success. With interest fuelled strongly by local hero Max Verstappen, the 2020 race is already sold out.

And race boss Jan Lammers says 35,000 tickets for the 2021 edition have been sold as well.





"Amazing," the former F1 driver told the Dutch publication Formule 1.

"There really are unprecedented things going on, such as the fact that we have already sold 35,000 tickets for 2021," he added.