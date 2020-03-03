2020 Australian F1 GP Selected Pirelli Tyres for each driver

Looks like the 2020 Australian F1 GP is getting more certain each day. Pirelli published the overview of the selected tyres by each driver and team for the first race of the 2020 F1 Season.
Check out more about:
Looks like the 2020 Australian F1 GP is getting more certain each day. Pirelli published the overview of the selected tyres by each driver and team for the first race of the 2020 F1 Season.
|Australia
|Available
|Bahrain
|15% Discount
|Vietnam
|Available
|Spain
|Available
|Monaco
|Special Prices
|Azerbaijan
|20% Discount
|Canada
|Available
|Austria
|Available
|United Kingdom
|Available
|Hungary
|Available
|Belgium
|10% Discount
|Italy
|10% Discount
|Singapore
|15% Discount
|Russia
|30% Discount
|Abu Dhabi
|20% Discount
2020 F1 season may not start until Zandvoort?5 comments | posted 6 days ago
Engine could be Mercedes' Achilles heel1 comment | posted 5 days ago
F1 unsure if Melbourne season opener is on0 comments | posted 2 days ago
'Pink Mercedes' protest rumours circulate0 comments | posted 6 days ago
Claire Williams reveals Mercedes engine problems0 comments | posted 6 days ago