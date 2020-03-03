2020 Australian F1 GP Selected Pirelli Tyres for each driver

3 Mar 2020 by
Selected Pirelli tyres 2020 Australian F1 GP

Looks like the 2020 Australian F1 GP is getting more certain each day. Pirelli published the overview of the selected tyres by each driver and team for the first race of the 2020 F1 Season.

Selected Pirelli tyres 2020 Australian F1 GP

Check out more about:

What is your F1 fan opinion?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please follow our commenting guidelines.