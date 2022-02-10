2022 Aston Martin AMR22 F1 car launch photos

Here you can find the first photos of the brand new Aston Martin AMR22, these photos have been shared by the Aston Martin F1 team on the 10th of February.
This car will be raced in the 2022 F1 season by German driver Sebastian Vettel and Canadian driver Lance Stroll.
- detail, Aston Martin Lagonda Global Headquarters, LCH2201a, F1, GP, Great Britain
The Aston Martin AMR22 on stage and under cover before its unveiling
- The Aston Martin AMR22 launched with Vettel and Stroll
- The Aston Martin AMR22 left front view during the launch event
- Portrait, Aston Martin Lagonda Global Headquarters, LCH2201a, F1, GP, Great Britain
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin, and Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin
- The Aston Martin AMR22 back view
- The Aston Martin AMR22 cockpit view
- The Aston Martin AMR22 right back view
- The Aston Martin AMR22 left view
- The Aston Martin AMR22 left up view
- The Aston Martin AMR22 right back view
- The Aston Martin AMR22 right back cockpit view
- The Aston Martin AMR22 top view
- The Aston Martin AMR22 front view
✅ Check out the 2022 Aston Martin AMR22 F1 car launch video.
