2022 Aston Martin AMR22 F1 car launch photos

Here you can find the first photos of the brand new Aston Martin AMR22, these photos have been shared by the Aston Martin F1 team on the 10th of February.

This car will be raced in the 2022 F1 season by German driver Sebastian Vettel and Canadian driver Lance Stroll.

✅ Check out the 2022 Aston Martin AMR22 F1 car launch video.

