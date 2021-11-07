Saturday Mexico F1 GP analysis by Peter Windsor

Mercedes impressively bounced back seizing the front row of the grid for the Mexican GP - Valtteri Bottas ahead of Lewis Hamilton - but, for all that, Red Bull-Honda's Max Verstappen was devastatingly quick on the Pirelli medium tyre on which all the top runners will start the race.

Peter Windsor analyses the recovery of Mercedes after a desultory Friday; why Verstappen's pace fell away on the Pirelli soft compound - and what may or may not happen during that long drag down to the first corner of the race.

