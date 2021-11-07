2021 Mexico F1 GP Analysis by Peter Windsor

The script ran exactly as predicted: Max Verstappen and Red Bull-Honda took control of the Mexican GP from the first, full-tank laps on the Pirelli medium tyre - and thereafter controlled the one-stop race.

Max even took the lead around the outside at the first corner, again as predicted on this channel on Saturday. Lewis Hamilton extracted the maximum from his Mercedes to fend off a challenge from Sergio Perez in the other Red Bull-Honda and thus to finish second; and Pierre Gasly finished a good fourth for Alpha Tauri-Honda, leading home the two Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.

More than anything, though, this race was a testament to Adrian Newey and his tech team at Red Bull: parlaying a major top speed deficiency, the Red Bull - particularly on the Pirelli mediums - was just outstanding in the thin air of Mexico City, as Peter Windsor describes.

