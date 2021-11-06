Friday Free Practice Analysis by Peter Windsor

Mercedes never looked slow or out-of-sync in Mexico on Friday; it was just that Max Verstappen and Red Bull-Honda bettered them in every phase of the day - on long runs and short, on soft Pirellis and hard.

There's still plenty of time for Mercedes to respond - and that, as Peter Windsor points out, is the big takeaway from Friday: can Mercedes turn their significant top speed advantage into a lap time that will match that of Magic Max?

