F1 engines: the future by Peter Windsor

The new F1 chassis and aero regulations are set for 2022 and beyond. What, though, of the power units they will incorporate? 2022 will bring new homologations of the existing power units but what lies beyond - in the medium-term?

Will F1 power units become more electrified - and, if so, by how much? And how powerful will they be? Craig Scarborough in this video looks at the key factors defining the future of F1 power units and talks to Richard Saxby, who recently joined McLaren Applied from Mercedes and heads up their Motorsport Accounts division.

Please share this on social media:

Check out more items on this website about: