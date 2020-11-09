Road to F1 ending for Jean Alesi's son

Nov.9 - The road to Formula 1 for Jean Alesi's son appears to be over.

While Michael Schumacher's son Mick is poised to leapfrog from Formula 2 to the F1 grid next year, it is another matter entirely for another 21-year-old member of Ferrari's driver academy - Giuliano Alesi (on the right side of the photo).

"We have no sponsors for 2021 and Ferrari has fired him from the academy," former Ferrari driver Jean Alesi told the Swiss newspaper Blick.

"I sold my own Ferrari F40 but I can no longer raise any money privately," the Frenchman added.

When asked what has gone wrong for Giuliano, Jean Alesi explained: "We bet on the wrong team with HWA, paying them over a million euros. But all the promises were not kept.

"When we switched to MP, HWA wanted another EUR 80,000."

