Research Studies: Satisfaction Among Grand Prix Visitors

Jan.7 - The Grand Prix visitors have various perceptions of the quality of service at the Grand Prix championship. Some may have different motives for attending the event. The important thing is to determine the extent to which they are satisfied after attending the event.

The F1 race may be a lifetime experience as it allows visitors to watch the race on a street circuit and enjoy extra fun activities. A research study conducted provided an analysis of visitor satisfaction after attending the event. The findings revealed as follows.

Event coverage

The Grand Prix event is long term and takes place in a larger area, unlike other events. The event can be considered “mega” based on transformative impact, cost, and visitor attractiveness. The three-day event has many practices and qualifying sessions that happen before the race begins.

The attendees expressed a high level of satisfaction due to the unique nature of this sporting event. They can have a fun experience for an extended period as they take days off work.

Professional research

Research shows that 97% of the attendees expressed a high level of satisfaction and positive experience, while 73% termed the event as "very enjoyable." Due to the diversity of the area, visitors can enjoy brilliant things such as walking along the tracks and viewing the amazing corners after the race.

Overall experience

Many visitors consider the Grand Prix experience as “unforgettable”. People walk for miles every year to attend the event based on the previous reviews from their peers. There are some amazing things such as walking along with the mad dash to the podium. The majority of the visitors who attended the event at the time of the research desired to come back again and gave positive reviews.

The fans enjoy sprinting when the gates are open and see the drivers coming out as they spray champagne. Many people wish that the event can be more open to funs. The Liberty media is doing everything possible to ensure that they improve the visitors’ experience further.

