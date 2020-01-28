Paul Ricard seeks approval for F1 track changes

Paul Ricard is hoping a request to modify the F1 layout ahead of June's French F1 GP will be approved by the FIA.

On Monday, it was announced that former McLaren boss and Frenchman Eric Boullier, until now an advisor and spokesman for the French GP, had received a promotion to become general manager.

His first official task was to reveal that Paul Ricard has applied to modify the layout for 2020, following complaints about processional races.

"We have sent our proposal to the FIA in order to obtain the homologation," Boullier is quoted by France's L'Equipe.





Earlier, it was believed the change would involve the removal of a chicane in the middle of the Mistral straight.

But Boullier, referring to the 'esses' at the start of the lap, revealed: "The idea is to avoid the Esses de la Verrerie to make a second straight line and force the teams to use less downforce that encourages overtaking."

He is also quoted by Ouest France newspaper: "According to our simulations, this creates a new place to overtake and tightens up the field."

