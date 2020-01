Russia could soon have a Formula 1 team on the grid, according to a government minister.

At Sochi, Russia's trade and industry minister Denis Manturov told Ria Novosti news agency: "I think a Russian team will appear. It is not far off.

"When will it appear? So far, these are just thoughts," he added.

Earlier this week, FIA president Jean Todt said he has not received "strong contact" from any prospective new teams.





