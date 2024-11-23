Las Vegas Weed Smell Annoys F1 Drivers at Nightly Circuit

Nov.23 - Franco Colapinto joked in Las Vegas that he hopes he is not subject to anti-doping tests this weekend.

Red Bull driver Sergio Perez was the first in the paddock late on Thursday to point out that a conspicuous smell is lingering in the air in 'Sin City'.

"What is very noticeable around the circuit is the smell of marijuana throughout the night," he said.

"I'm a bit tired of it already - the amount is incredible. It's something all the drivers will definitely talk about."

Although public consumption of marijuana is illegal in Nevada, the retail sale of 'weed' is legal and can be bought from multiple licensed dispensaries across Las Vegas and used in authorised cannabis consumption lounges.

"Yes, there is a smell of weed," confirmed Williams rookie Colapinto on Thursday.

"If they dope (test) the drivers now, I think we'll all test positive, I swear."

