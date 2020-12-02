French GP crowd capped at 15k for 2021

Dec.2 - French GP organisers have been granted approval for a crowd size of just 15,000 spectators for the race at Paul Ricard next June.

Although many other European circuits hosted races with limited crowds or no spectators at all this year, the 2020 French GP was cancelled altogether amid the pandemic.

"Our eyes are already turning towards the summer of 2021 in order to offer our spectators an even more unprecedented event," said race boss Eric Boullier last April.

However, it now emerges that only 15,000 spectators per day will be allowed to attend the 2021 event.

The race organiser confirmed that the crowd will be "15,000 per day spread over three zones of 5000 seats each".

"This limitation in the number of spectators will be scalable depending on the improvement in the health situation and the next decisions of the French government," the Circuit Paul Ricard, located in Le Castellet, added.

