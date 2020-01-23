FIA & F1 sign United Nations’ Sports for Climate Framework

To be considered as a signatory an organisation must adhere to the following five principles:

Undertake systematic efforts to promote greater environmental responsibility; Reduce overall climate impact; Educate for climate action; Promote sustainable and responsible consumption; Advocate for climate action through communication

Both the FIA’s global environmental action and Formula 1’s wide-reaching and pioneering goal to be net zero carbon by 2030 meet all these requirements. This announcement signals the clear intent on behalf of both entities to implement the principles enshrined in the Sports for Climate Action Framework and their commitment to working collaboratively with relevant global stakeholders to develop, implement and enhance the climate action agenda in sport.

Jean Todt, President of the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA), said:

“As an international Federation comprising 244 members in 140 countries and the leader in motor sport and mobility development, we are fully committed to global environmental protection. The signing of this UN Sports for Climate Action Framework reinforces the momentum that has been growing in our Federation for many years. From the introduction of the hybrid power unit in F1 to the creation of the Environment and Sustainability Commission, the entire FIA community has been investing time, energy and financial resources to the benefit of environmental innovations. We aim to inspire greater awareness and best practice in sustainability motor sport standards.”





Chase Carey, Chairman, and CEO of Formula 1, said:

“Last year Formula 1 launched its first-ever sustainability strategy recognising the important role that we must play in tackling climate change. The actions we will take in the years ahead will reduce our carbon footprint and ensure we are net zero carbon by 2030. We are delighted to join the UN’s efforts in this space and will be working closely with the FIA, teams and partners to ensure we deliver on our plans and implement meaningful change.”

