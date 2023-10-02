Alonso Urges F1 to Embrace Single-Lap Qualifying Comeback

Oct.2 - Fernando Alonso thinks Formula 1 should consider reverting to a single-lap qualifying format.
F1's current 'knockout' format, taking place over Q1, Q2 and Q3 segments, was introduced in 2006 - following the poor popularity of one-lap style formats that were in place between 2003 and 2005.
Alonso won his first world championship in 2005, when an initial one-lap session took place on Saturday which determined the running order for a final one-lap session.
Now 42, the Spaniard thinks F1 should consider a similar format given all the recent issues with slow-moving qualifying traffic, especially on tight street circuits.
Alonso acknowledges that F1 is trying to implement rules to ease the qualifying congestion.
"I think whatever they do, we will always find a way to exploit," he is quoted by France's Auto Hebdo.
"They have a very difficult job in terms of managing traffic on street circuits. As I have said several times, there is only one real solution and that is qualifying over one lap.
"Every other solution we can try will never work, because we will always find a way around it," the Aston Martin driver added.
Many people, however, think the current knockout qualifying format has been consistently popular now for some 17 years.
Alonso said: "I think it's outdated. It's been the same thing for 20 years and the cars are not the same as 20 years ago.
"We have hybrid engines, we have to load, unload, cool the tyres. The only way to move forward is to do a single lap."
I'm not a fan of one lap qualifying, however, it would alleviate the "parking lot" syndrome that often prevails, especially in Q1 sessions.
Why not have a number of cars on the track at the same time, say 2 or 4 cars, staged at suitable intervals to avoid congestion. With 20 cars there could be either 10 groups of 2, or 5 groups of 4, taking a turn on the track at the same time. It works with 2 cars for speedway tracks, and they are significantly shorter.
I think it is very dangerous to go so slow. I think they should do a out lap a fast lap then the in lap. much safer and everyone gets the same chance.
I couldn't disagree more with him, as the current format is far from obsolete & generally working well.
The single-lap format had more cons than pros, as pointed out many times relating to track evolution & especially weather conditions if they happen to change during a session between dry & wet either way around.
Banner day, Jere. We again completely agree.
There was nothing wrong with it when they just had an hour unbroken to set the grid
Shrop', that system has worked well in amateur road racing for decades. And it worked well in F1. But, it's too simple for the muckheads in charge, and doesn't satisfy the 'instant gratification' generation of current '''fans'''.
Yes Id agree on that, just doesnt suit the way f1 is marketed not exciting enough probably but as weve said it worked Well, what we need is a completely new way, a daft way, something completely ridiculous that's what f1 wants lol, Anyway we need Andretti news , taking this long is a bit silly
I’m your man!
Exact replica pedal cars, all together over one lap,in the event of a dead heat all drivers have to do another lap, cheating allowed, all drivers over 40 and Bottas (because he has already proved he is one of the slowest peddlers in the world) get a 1/2 lap start,
Or
Quali to be a sprint race in Shelby Cobras, grid positions to be a reverse of the finishing order in the last gp.
Or
Just the above and scrap the gp’s.
Stroppy ‘s fault!
Excellent about time i got the blame for something again, suits me down to the ground...
Shrop', it would be funny as hell if Mikey made a good business decision and told them to pound sand & took the GM $$$ elsewhere. IMO, he is entering close to the peak of F1 growth & is far too willing to compromise with the jerkwads. I see a tulip bulb bubble coming that will blow the OEMs out of F1. Apple to spend $2B for marketing rights??? Can the top be far away? 3-5 years.
I was going to say exactly the same but much more simple way with -Value What goes up must also come down..!