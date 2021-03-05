Bahrain denies access for spectators who are not corona vaccinated?

Mar.5 - Bahrain GP organisers say only previously-infected or fully vaccinated people can attend this month's Formula 1 season opener.

"Entry will only be granted to ticket holders on presentation of one of these badges," the organisers declared, referring to the two aforementioned covid-19 categories.

"Failure to do so will result in entry being denied."

Not only that, the race organisers say other "comprehensive measures" against the notorious virus will also be taken, including "health screening on entry", social distancing, and compulsory mask wearing "at all times".

"All entertainment and fan experiences will be outdoors," the statement added, explaining that only two grandstands will be available for spectators to sit in.

